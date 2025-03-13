Hartlepool shoplifter assaulted employee after targeting Tesco supermarket three times in four days

A thief who targeted a store three times in just four days also assaulted an employee.

Lawrence Bennett, 34, of Hartlepool, admitted committing one charge of assault by beating at the town’s Tesco Extra store on February 15.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to steal £289 of goods from the supermarket on the same date and to stealing £150 and £300 of items from the store on February 12 and February 14 respectively.

Bennett, of Charterhouse Street, off Oxford Road, was ordered by justices at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to pay £50 in compensation to the employee, £300 in compensation for the thefts and a £200 fine.

He must also pay £85 prosecution costs.

The £635 total must be paid in instalments from April 10.

Bennett was given credit by the Middlesbrough court when it passed sentence after pleading guilty to the four offences at the first time of asking.