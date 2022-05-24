Daniel Jewson, 32, hurled racist abuse at the owner of the minimarket when followed outside after leaving without paying for the gum.

He left but returned 20 minutes later seeking revenge after arming himself with the hammer.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “Immediately he rushed towards [the victim] and attempted to hit him from in front of the counter area.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

"He made a number of attempts to do this. [The shopkeeper] wrestled with him and tried to stop him.

"In the process the defendant hit the counter area causing significant amounts of damage.”

Jewson destroyed the shop’s lottery machine and stand and also cracked a window.

Fortunately, the shopkeeper only suffered minor pain in his arm.

In a victim statement, he said: “Although I’ve had to deal with many issues since the opening of the shop, nothing could prepare me for the events of a man who had stole from myself later coming back to the shop with a hammer to do damage to the fixtures and fittings and to cause harm to myself.”

Jewson, of Elliott Street, Hartlepool, admitted affray, criminal damage and racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Jewson had been on a three day alcohol binge linked to struggles with his mental health.

Mr Constantine said: “The pre-sentence report describes genuine regret for his actions and an apology to the victim in this case.”