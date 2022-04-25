Hartlepool son chased dad into street with meat cleaver after eight cans of lager

Violence broke out between Patrick Brady, 34, and his father after they had each drank eight cans each of lager, a court was told.

Teesside Crown Court heard it is unclear exactly what happened or how the incident started due to the amount of alcohol both men had drunk.

But Brady’s father was left with a fractured cheekbone, fractured nose and cuts to his chest and ear.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Aisha Wadoodi, prosecuting, said: “The victim’s recollection is hazy, but he recollects being attacked by the defendant.”

Ms Waddodi said the victim went to his daughter’s house afterwards “covered in blood”.

The court heard Brady’s father was living with him at the time despite a history of arguments.

Brady, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, told police his father had attacked him with a screwdriver and he acted in self-defence inside the house.

But the out-of-work chef accepted picking up a meat cleaver and taking it outside after his dad.

Brady, who has previous convictions for carrying swords and knives, admitted having an article with a blade and affray.

Anyone convicted twice for carrying blades faces an automatic six-month prison sentence.

Daniel Cordey, mitigating, said: “He had it with him on the spur of the moment for a very short period of time.”

But jailing Brady for 15 months, Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “The fact is in your drunken state armed with a bladed article in the street anything could have happened.”

