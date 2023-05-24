The man aged in his 20s died after what is being described as a “violent altercation” in the Burbank area of Hartlepool on Monday afternoon.

A 66-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman have been arrested as part of the murder investigation and are still in police custody.

Police cordons have been in place around Spurn Walk since the incident.

A house cordoned off in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Emergency services descended on the area after reports of an assault at around 4pm on May 22.

They included multiple police vehicles, two ambulance crews and the air ambulance.

A significant presence remained at the scene throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as police scene of crime officers carried out inquiries.

The front of a house was still cordoned off on Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers and Crime Scene Investigation offers Burbank in Hartlepool on Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID

In a statement shortly after the incident, Cleveland Police said: “Police attended Spurn Walk in Hartlepool at around 4.05pm, Monday, 22 May 2023, following reports of a violent altercation.

“A man in his 20s sadly died as a result of the incident.

“A murder investigation is underway and three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"All three who were arrested, a 66-year-old man and two women aged 36 and 55, are in police custody.

“Officers remain at the scene continuing enquiries.”

Ian Cawley, manager of the nearby Burbank Community Centre, told of the shock within the community.

He said: “Burbank is by and large a close knit community. Most people know each other.

“The feeling is just one of shock in the community. People can’t understand why it’s happened.”

The Great North Air Ambulance Service and North East Ambulance Service also attended Monday’s incident.

An air ambulance spokesperson said they were asked to attend after reports of an assault.

They arrived at 4.39pm but were not required to take anyone to hospital.

The North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call from the police at 16.20 (22 May) to attend an incident at a private address in the Hartlepool area.

"We dispatched the air ambulance, two ambulance crews and a specialist paramedic to the scene.”

