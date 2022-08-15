Lee Hudson ignored demands by police for him to stop and unleashed a volley of racial verbal abuse at the officer.
Teesside Magistrates Court heard police responded to a report of a man with a knife fighting on Hartlepool’s Central Estate in broad daylight on November 20 last year and were deployed to the scene.
When they arrived officers saw three males including 34-year-old Hudson walking away on his own.
Most Popular
-
1
11 of the most mispronounced place names in and around Hartlepool
-
2
Police appeal to find missing 40-year-old last seen in Billingham
-
3
Lease agreed on key Church Street site to help boost regeneration in Hartlepool town centre
-
4
Police appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man Michael Rae
-
5
Hartlepool street fight suspect racially abused police officer who drew Taser
He ignored an officer who shouted at him to stop and began to walk away.
Prosecutor Lynn Dalton said: “Therefore he drew his Taser and began to chase the male telling him to get on his knees while continuing to point the Taser.
"He was verbally abusive when he eventually stopped.”
In a statement read in court, the police officer concerned said he expected to receive verbal abuse in his job but would not tolerate racial slurs.
He said: “I have had to question why somebody would shout derogatory racial slurs towards me whilst I’m exercising my duties as a police officer.
"I’m very proud of my heritage. I shouldn’t have to feel embarrassed about who I am or where I come from.”
Hudson, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, had been arrested just weeks earlier for drug driving.
He was found to be over the legal limit for cannabis after police pulled him over when he was seen driving a Ford Transit Connect at speed on Winterbottom Avenue on September 4.
He failed a roadside test and further blood test at the police station where he also gave a false name when he was being booked in.
Read More
Hudson pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress; drug driving; and obstructing a police officer.
Representing himself in court he said: “I’m disgusted at myself.”
A pre-sentence report said he was remorseful and had some insight into the impact of his actions.
District Judge Anna Moran said the officer he racially abused was “simply doing his job” and ordered Hudson to pay them £100 compensation.
He was also disqualified from driving for a year, given 250 hours of unpaid work and made subject to a two-year community order.