Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Bennett, 19, pleaded guilty to 13 offences including burglary, attempted burglary, assaulting emergency workers and affray.

When he was aged just 17 in August 2021, he joined his mother, Stacey Laughton, in burgling the house of a woman that Laughton had been drinking with earlier that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Crown Court heard the victim was in bed when she heard noises coming from downstairs.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

When she went to investigate she found Laughton, 38, and Bennett, and the TV set half way down the garden.

Over the next two years, Bennett went on to commit a series of crimes attributed to significant problems from his upbringing which led to drug use and alcoholism.

In June last year, he assaulted a female ambulance worker while being transported from Middleton Grange shopping centre to hospital over fears he had taken something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bennett grabbed her hair and tried to kick her, breaking a bin in the vehicle, said prosecutor Anthony Pettengell.

Ryan Bennett threatened a terrified shop worker with a knife in Geordie's Pizzeria, in Horden.

In June this year, he approached a security guard while holding a metal pole and shouted racial slurs after being ejected from Aldi supermarket, in Peterlee.

The most serious offence he was dealt with was for an aggravated burglary, also in June, at Geordie’s Pizzeria, in Horden.

When challenged by a worker for taking pots of ice cream, he lifted his top to reveal a knife and said: “I’ve got a knife. I will slash you if you don’t get out of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the next 24 hours, he went on to try to burgle a house and a pub in Seaham as well as breaking into an unoccupied house.

When he was arrested by police he spat in two officers’ faces.

Kelleigh Clarke, mitigating, said that Bennett had mental health problems and had been “taken advantage of” in the past.

"This is a young man who is desperate in my submission for help,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Nathan Adams agreed and gave Bennett, of Mullroy Road, Hartlepool, a three-year community order with 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 150 hours unpaid work.