Hartlepool teen, 17, charged by Cleveland Police with attempted convenience store robbery due in court

A teenager has been charged by police with trying to rob a Hartlepool convenience store over the weekend.
By Mark Payne
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:26 GMT
The 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged by Cleveland Police with attempted robbery and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

It follows a reported incident at the Bungalow Convenience Store in Stratford Road, in the Foggy Furze area, on Saturday, November 25.

The suspect was due to make his first appearance at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, November 27.