Hartlepool teen, 17, charged by Cleveland Police with attempted convenience store robbery due in court
A teenager has been charged by police with trying to rob a Hartlepool convenience store over the weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged by Cleveland Police with attempted robbery and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
It follows a reported incident at the Bungalow Convenience Store in Stratford Road, in the Foggy Furze area, on Saturday, November 25.
The suspect was due to make his first appearance at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, November 27.