Hartlepool teen appears in court on schoolgirl rape charges
A teenager charged with raping a schoolgirl has made his first appearance in court.
Monday, 4th April 2022, 4:45 am
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:37 am
Brandon Orley, 19, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, is accused of committing two rapes, one attempted rape and one sexual assault.
He appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, April 4, where the case was transferred to nearby Teesside Crown Court.
Orley was granted conditional bail and will return to court on Tuesday, May 3.