Hartlepool teen appears in court on schoolgirl rape charges

Brandon Orley, 19, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, is accused of committing two rapes, one attempted rape and one sexual assault.

He appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, April 4, where the case was transferred to nearby Teesside Crown Court.

Orley was granted conditional bail and will return to court on Tuesday, May 3.

The case is due to be heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

