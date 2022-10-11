Officers were called to the Hunter’s Rest building site, in Urlay Nook Road, Eaglescliffe, at around 10am on Monday, October 10.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “A man has sadly died after an alleged incident at a building site on Urlay Nook Road, Eaglescliffe, yesterday morning.

“Police received a report of an incident around 10am on Monday, 10th October, and a man believed to be aged in his 50s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The man’s family has been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“An 18-year-old man from the Hartlepool area has been arrested in connection with the incident and he has been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.”

The site is developed by Persimmon under its brand Charles Church.

A Charles Church spokesperson said: “We are aware of a tragic accident that occurred on site yesterday morning.

“The principal contractor Sirius Group is supporting the police and relevant authorities with their ongoing investigations which we of course stand ready to assist.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.”

In a statement, Sirius Group, which is the principal contractor on site, added: “Everyone at Sirius is devastated following the fatal accident involving one of our sub-contractors’ staff at the Hunter’s Rest site, in Eaglescliffe, on Monday morning.

“This is a truly tragic event and our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

“Sirius will of course be fully supporting all the relevant authorities with the ongoing investigations into the incident.

“Due to the obvious sensitivity around the incident we will unfortunately not be able to comment any further whilst these and our own thorough investigations are ongoing.”