Hartlepool teenager ‘can’t remember’ smashing kitchen window after taking ‘tablets’
An 18-year-old teenager went over a fence and smashed a kitchen window after taking “tablets”, a court heard.
Ryan Bennett, 18, scaled the fence and smashed a kitchen window in Arbroath Grove, Hartlepool, on March 28.
Michael Lawson, prosecuting, said that Bennett, of Caistor Drive, then left before returning over the fence.
He was arrested by police who were in the area.
Neil Taylor, mitigating, told the court Bennett had taken tablets and had no memory of what happened.
He said: “There is little mitigation for what quite frankly is a crime that has no purpose.”
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that the defendant had no reason to be at the property and “had no issue” with the house occupier.
Bennett pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.
Mr Taylor said the offence was a “standalone, isolated incident”.
Bennett was ordered to pay £40 fine, £85 court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.