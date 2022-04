Brandon Orley, 19, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, is due to appear before magistrates for the first time in connection with four charges.

He is accused of committing two rapes, one attempted rape and one sexual assault.

The case is due to be heard at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Monday, April 4.

