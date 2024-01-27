Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradley Marshall, 18, from Hartlepool, is accused of stealing a mobile phone, keys and a coat from a person in the town’s Catcote Road before driving off on a quad bike.

The value of the items is estimated as £70.

Marshall is also accused of using the quad bike while disqualified, driving without valid insurance and breaching bail conditions.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Middlesbrough's Teesside Magistrates' Court.

A fifth charge of driving without a valid licence was withdrawn when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the case.

All of the alleged offences are said to have taken place on January 16.

Marshall, who lives in Kilmory Walk, in the Owton Manor area of town, was remanded in custody by District Judge Marie Mallon.