Hartlepool teenager charged with robbery pleads guilty to alternative offences at Teesside Crown Court
Eighteen-year-old Bradley Marshall was previously charged with robbery over the incident which happened in Catcote Road, in Hartlepool, on January 16.
Marshall denied the offence during a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, but admitted alternative charges of theft and assault by beating.
They relate to him assaulting the male victim and stealing his mobile phone, coat and a key.
Marshall also admitted driving a quad bike whilst disqualified and having no insurance for the vehicle, also on January 16.
His defence barrister, Stephen Constantine, asked for an adjournment so a report could be prepared.
Judge Chris Smith told Marshall, of Kilmory Walk, Hartlepool: “It’s going to touch on what on earth was going on earlier this year leading to this offending.”
The judge said he would get a “sizeable” discount off his eventual sentence on April 5 for pleading guilty.