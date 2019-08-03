Hartlepool teenager crashed car after getting drinking vodka and pints
A Hartlepool teenager who crashed his car after drinking vodka and pints has been banned from driving.
Andrew Edwards, 19, was nearly three times the alcohol limit when his Ford Fiesta smashed into a stranger’s parked car in Gateshead on July 13.
The teenager – of Station Road, Blackhall Rocks, Hartlepool – appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty with excess alcohol.
Prosecutor Glenda Beck told the court that a resident had been in his home when he heard a ‘loud bang’ about 10.30pm.
She said: “He saw that his vehicle had been hit by the defendant’s Ford Fiesta causing extensive damage.
“He saw a young male next to the damaged vechicle and he described this male as being under the influence of alcohol.”
Edwards was arrested by police, telling them that he had drunk ‘four or five’ vodkas and four pints, the court heard.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
His defence solicitor Neil Bennett said that Edwards had made an ‘error in judgement’ and that he had not been intending to drive.
He added: “Thankfully he will be able to reflect on the fact that whilst nobody else was hurt, neither was he.”
Chairman of the Bench Gillian Charlton told Edwards that he had made a ‘serious, serious error of judgement’ but acknowledged that the outcome could have been a lot worse.
Edwards was sentenced to a two-week curfew and was banned from driving for 24 months.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.