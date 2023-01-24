Eighteen-year-old Jak Smithson has pleaded guilty to two house burglaries and four attempted burglaries on Hartlepool addresses.

In a hearing at Teesside Crown Court he admitted burgling a home in Eamont Gardens on July 25 last year with another male and stealing car keys.

Smithson also pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted burglary and, together with someone else, stealing two vehicles, all on the same date.

One of the burglaries was committed in The Crescent, Hartlepool.

He also admitted burglary of an address in The Crescent, in Hartlepool, on September 17 last year.

And he pleaded guilty to making off without payment of £71 petrol, and driving whilst disqualified on October 5.

The court heard Smithson, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, has no previous convictions for burglary.

The judge adjourned sentencing until March to allow for the preparation of reports.

