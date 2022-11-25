Hartlepool teenager who dodged £10.60p rail fare must now pay £400-plus court bill
A teenager who dodged a £10.60p rail fare must now pay an additional £400-plus court bill.
Logan Anderson, 19, of St Peter’s Glade, Hartlepool, was convicted in his absence at Teesside Magistrates’ Court of failing to have a valid ticket when he travelled between Newcastle and Hartlepool stations on March 20.
The court heard legal action was taken after Anderson ignored written requests to pay the original £10.60p sum.
He was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £10.60p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs.
In a similar case heard by the court on the same day, Gareth Rees, 40, of Pentland Close, Billingham, received a bill of £407.40p after he was convicted of fare dodging.
Rees, who did not turn up for his hearing, was found guilty and ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.40p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs.
The court was told he was caught without a £3.40p ticket while travelling between Billingham and Stockton stations on April 20.