Hartlepool teenager who dodged £10.60p rail fare must now pay £400-plus court bill

Logan Anderson, 19, of St Peter’s Glade, Hartlepool, was convicted in his absence at Teesside Magistrates’ Court of failing to have a valid ticket when he travelled between Newcastle and Hartlepool stations on March 20.

The court heard legal action was taken after Anderson ignored written requests to pay the original £10.60p sum.

He was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £10.60p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

In a similar case heard by the court on the same day, Gareth Rees, 40, of Pentland Close, Billingham, received a bill of £407.40p after he was convicted of fare dodging.

Rees, who did not turn up for his hearing, was found guilty and ordered to pay a £220 fine, £3.40p compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

