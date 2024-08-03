Hartlepool teenagers appear before court following Hartlepool disorder
Three teenagers are due in court today (Saturday, August 3) following the disorder in Hartlepool earlier this week.
An 18-year-old boy and two 19-year-olds are due at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today charged in connection with events in Hartlepool earlier in the week.
All three males are from Hartlepool and were charged with violent disorder.
Two of them were also charged with criminal damage.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.