Hartlepool terrorist is sent back to jail at London's Old Bailey court after flouting the terms of his release
Mohammed Salah Uddin, 38, from Hartlepool, was initially jailed for seven years in 2016 after admitting to preparing for an act of terrorism.
Now he has been jailed for 15 months at London’s Central Criminal Court after admitting five breaches of his terrorist notification requirements.
Uddin was arrested in February 2023 after failing to notify police of phone numbers and email addresses he was using.
He was recalled to prison shortly after his arrest and admitted five charges in August of last year.
The head of counter terrorism policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said after Uddin was jailed: “Those convicted of terrorism offences are subject to strict notification requirements and are monitored very closely by police.
“We take breaches of any kind very seriously and will not hesitate to prosecute offenders who fail to comply with their conditions.”