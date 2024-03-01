Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mohammed Salah Uddin, 38, from Hartlepool, was initially jailed for seven years in 2016 after admitting to preparing for an act of terrorism.

Now he has been jailed for 15 months at London’s Central Criminal Court after admitting five breaches of his terrorist notification requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uddin was arrested in February 2023 after failing to notify police of phone numbers and email addresses he was using.

The case against Hartlepool man Mohammed Salah Uddin was heard at London's Central Criminal Court.

He was recalled to prison shortly after his arrest and admitted five charges in August of last year.

The head of counter terrorism policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said after Uddin was jailed: “Those convicted of terrorism offences are subject to strict notification requirements and are monitored very closely by police.