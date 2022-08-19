Hartlepool thief jailed after stealing frozen peas, steak and washing powder

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Brian Atkinson, 41, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was imprisoned for 12 week after admitting two shoplifting charges.

He first of all stole £11.92p worth of frozen peas and steak from a shop in the town’s Catcote Road on April 21.

Then, just two days later, he pilfered £11.98 of washing powder and associated products from the Spa store, also in Catcote Road.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Justices at Teesside Magistrates’ Court jailed him for four weeks for each of the offences after he admitted his guilt.

They also handed him an additional four weeks after he was re-sentenced in connection with a conditional discharge imposed only weeks earlier.

This related to a theft committed on the Headland in November of last year.