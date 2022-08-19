Hartlepool thief jailed after stealing frozen peas, steak and washing powder
A thief with a “flagrant disregard” for court orders has been jailed following his latest offences.
Christopher Brian Atkinson, 41, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was imprisoned for 12 week after admitting two shoplifting charges.
He first of all stole £11.92p worth of frozen peas and steak from a shop in the town’s Catcote Road on April 21.
Then, just two days later, he pilfered £11.98 of washing powder and associated products from the Spa store, also in Catcote Road.
Justices at Teesside Magistrates’ Court jailed him for four weeks for each of the offences after he admitted his guilt.
They also handed him an additional four weeks after he was re-sentenced in connection with a conditional discharge imposed only weeks earlier.
This related to a theft committed on the Headland in November of last year.
Atkinson must also pay a £122 victim surcharge although no compensation was ordered “because of the limited means of the defendant”.