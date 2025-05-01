Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thief who stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods during a six-day shoplifting spree has been jailed.

Magistrates decided that "the offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified" for John Halse.

Halse, 29, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for six months after he admitted committing six thefts in town between March 22-28.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that his haul amounted to £259.84p.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Halse stole £72 of alcohol from Spar Stores during two separate thefts on March 22 as well as £11.99p of washing detergents from Farmfoods on the same day.

He also stole £92 of laundry products from Sainsbury’s on March 24 and March 28 and a further £83.85p of groceries from Sainsbury’s on March 28.

Jailing him, magistrates said he “has a flagrant disregard for court orders” and “a flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

Halse was also ordered to pay £11.99p compensation for the Farmfoods theft.

