Hartlepool thief jailed at Teesside Magistrates' Court after six-day shoplifting spree
Magistrates decided that "the offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified" for John Halse.
Halse, 29, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for six months after he admitted committing six thefts in town between March 22-28.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that his haul amounted to £259.84p.
Halse stole £72 of alcohol from Spar Stores during two separate thefts on March 22 as well as £11.99p of washing detergents from Farmfoods on the same day.
He also stole £92 of laundry products from Sainsbury’s on March 24 and March 28 and a further £83.85p of groceries from Sainsbury’s on March 28.
Jailing him, magistrates said he “has a flagrant disregard for court orders” and “a flagrant disregard for people and their property”.
Halse was also ordered to pay £11.99p compensation for the Farmfoods theft.