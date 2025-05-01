Hartlepool thief jailed at Teesside Magistrates' Court after six-day shoplifting spree

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 1st May 2025, 10:25 BST
A thief who stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods during a six-day shoplifting spree has been jailed.

Magistrates decided that "the offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified" for John Halse.

Halse, 29, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for six months after he admitted committing six thefts in town between March 22-28.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that his haul amounted to £259.84p.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REIDThe Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID
The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Halse stole £72 of alcohol from Spar Stores during two separate thefts on March 22 as well as £11.99p of washing detergents from Farmfoods on the same day.

He also stole £92 of laundry products from Sainsbury’s on March 24 and March 28 and a further £83.85p of groceries from Sainsbury’s on March 28.

Jailing him, magistrates said he “has a flagrant disregard for court orders” and “a flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

Halse was also ordered to pay £11.99p compensation for the Farmfoods theft.

