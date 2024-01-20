Hartlepool thief pleads to stay in prison after admitting offending spree
and live on Freeview channel 276
Laura Corrie, 33, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to nine counts of theft from Hartlepool branches of Dunelm, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, The Entertainer, Herons Food Store and Boots.
Corrie, of Burbank Street, Hartlepool, had previously been suffering from drug addiction and homelessness and told the court how she was “not strong enough to leave prison”.
She told the court: “If I get released today, I will go back to square one.”
Corrie stole a range of items from a number of shops between July 2023 and January 2024.
The value of the goods, which included prawns, buter, bedding and children’s toys, amounted to £631.75p.
Nick Woodhouse, defending, said: “She understands that she cannot request time in custody – it’s not a travel agent – and that whatever punishment she gets, she will have to do it.”
Corrie also pleaded guilty to assaulting two members of staff in Tesco and Dunelm – “grabbing one by the throat” – and a police officer that she “kicked in the chest”.
Speaking about Corrie’s assault on the police officer, Michael Embleton, prosecuting, told the court that Corrie did hold some kind of “culpability” even though the officer was uninjured.
Corrie also admitted criminally damaging a door at Tesco and twice failing to surrender to police custody twice.
Corrie, who appeared in custody after she was arrested for jumping bail, was locked up 22 weeks and told she must pay a total of £835.75p in compensation to the stores and one of her assault victims.