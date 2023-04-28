Hartlepool thief started eating stolen cake after he was pursued by victim

A heard that Lee Mckie, 42, from Hartlepool, also stole a mobile phone and jacket after the vehicle had been left unlocked in town while the victim dropped off cakes for a relative.

Lucy Todd, prosecuting, told Teesside Magistrates’ Court: “Mckie was witnessed trying car doors and when the victim came out he approached the defendant and chased him and saw the box of cakes and the jacket on the wall. The defendant was then seen eating one of the cakes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called and the court heard that Mckie told officers after his arrest: “I looked into the car and took a few things and that is about it I think.”

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Georgia Wilkinson, defending, said: “He has no recollection of entering the car and said it was a very foolish thing to do and he cannot understand why he decided to do what he did.”

She added: “He did not intend to go out that day to steal those items. He had no reason to go and do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mckie, who is receiving benefits, was “under the influence of Zopiclone”, a controlled class C drug, at the time of the incident.

Miss Wilkinson said: “What his record does show is that he was last before the court in 2017. This is not a chap who makes trouble for the courts on a regular basis.”

Mckie, of Wynyard Road, admitted theft and possessing drugs and received a six-month conditional discharge.

Chair of the bench David Everitt also ordered him to pay £100 compensation and a £120 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad