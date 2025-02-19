Hartlepool thug Darren Watson jailed after assaulting victim with spade in Headland pub attack

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:52 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A thug who violently assaulted a man with a spade in a pub has been jailed.

Darren Watson, 49, had been drinking in The Ship Inn pub, on the Headland, in Hartlepool, when he hit his 29-year-old victim twice over the head with the weapon.

He then continued his attack, which took place in the pub’s outdoor area in the summer of 2023, by punching him seven times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watson, previously of Ibbetson Street, on the Headland, has now been jailed at Teesside Crown Court for four-and-a-half years after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Hartlepool thug Darren Watson has been jailed at Teesside Crown Court.Hartlepool thug Darren Watson has been jailed at Teesside Crown Court.
Hartlepool thug Darren Watson has been jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

Detective Constable Stephanie Macdonald, who investigated the assault, said she was pleased by the jail term, adding: “The sentence handed to Watson reflects the level of violence used against a victim who was heavily intoxicated and in no position to defend himself.

“I hope this sends a clear message that violence will never be tolerated and we will always work to ensure justice for violent behaviour like this.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice