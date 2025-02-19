A thug who violently assaulted a man with a spade in a pub has been jailed.

Darren Watson, 49, had been drinking in The Ship Inn pub, on the Headland, in Hartlepool, when he hit his 29-year-old victim twice over the head with the weapon.

He then continued his attack, which took place in the pub’s outdoor area in the summer of 2023, by punching him seven times.

Watson, previously of Ibbetson Street, on the Headland, has now been jailed at Teesside Crown Court for four-and-a-half years after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Constable Stephanie Macdonald, who investigated the assault, said she was pleased by the jail term, adding: “The sentence handed to Watson reflects the level of violence used against a victim who was heavily intoxicated and in no position to defend himself.

“I hope this sends a clear message that violence will never be tolerated and we will always work to ensure justice for violent behaviour like this.”