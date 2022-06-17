Hartlepool thug jailed after battering ex-partner unconscious

Raging Warren Gate, 32, from Hartlepool, forced his way into her house at 8am five months after she ended the relationship.

He carried her upstairs, flung her onto the bed and punched her as she covered her face with her hands, said prosecutor Tabitha Buck.

He grabbed the cord from her dressing gown and attempted to pull it around his neck while he demanded to know if she had been seeing other men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thug Warren Gate has been jailed at Teesside Crown Court.

She fell down the stairs while trying to flee before Gate dragged her into the living room where she fell unconscious.

When she awoke she saw that the fireplace had been torn away and a TV set had been ripped off the wall and another TV and two mirrors had been smashed, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Gate had been made subject to a non-molestation order a month earlier and he was also on a community order after 19 convictions for 36 offences including three against the person.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said that Gate had completed drug and behavioural courses while on remand.

Judge Christopher Smith told Gate that his ex-partner must have been terrified during the attack on February 22.

She had to temporarily leave her home because she was so traumatised.