Hartlepool thug jailed for attack on 91-year-old step-grandmother which left her unconscious
A man has been jailed for more than eight years for attacking his 91-year-old step grandmother.
Jack Heywood, 22, who had not seen his victim for more than 10 years, targeted her when he needed money for drugs.
The victim, who had lived in her large detached house for more than 30 years, said the remainder of her life had been ruined by the attack.
In a victim personal statement read to Teesside Crown Court, she said she was now nervous in her own home and unable to sleep.
“I feel I will have to leave the house I love, and the kind and generous people that live around here.”
Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, said the victim was watching television at about 6pm when she became aware of a banging noise.
“Heywood was at the back door demanding to be let in,” added Ms Haigh.
“The victim refused, but he kicked the door in.
“He said he wanted money, and the victim told him she only had £40 in cash in the house.
“Heywood was derisory about that, saying he wanted hundreds and thousands.”
The court heard Heywood grappled with the victim, and held his hand around her throat so tightly she was sick before passing out.
“The victim is certain he only left because he thought he had killed her,” added Ms Haigh.
Heywood, of Cundall Road, Hartlepool, admitted assault with intent to rob on January 21.
He admitted a separate offence of handling stolen goods on December 19 last year.
The court heard Heywood was caught driving a £19,000 stolen Mercedes car on false number plates.
Ian West, defending, said in mitigtion: “His main mitigation is his relatively young age and his plea of guilty.
“He was doing a lot of cannabis at the time, and was in debt to people he could not pay, not that it’s any excuse.”
Judge Simon Bourne-Arton jailed Heywood for eight years and six months.
The judge told him: “You drove this woman from her home, and at the time of this unpleasant offence you were on bail for handling the Mercedes.”
He was also banned from contacting his victim for five years.