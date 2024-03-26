Hartlepool thug who attacked girlfriend twice within a week is put back behind bars
Bradley Simpson formed a relationship with a woman after he was released from a robbery sentence last year.
Newcastle Crown Court heard he moved into her home within weeks before launching two violent attacks.
Prosecutor Vince Ward said the first assault was on July 1 when the couple were walking home together.
Mr Ward told the court: "He became angry and started to scream at her, then headbutted her to the left cheek with considerable force, which caused her to suffer a black eye."
The second attack on July 6 came after Simpson had been drinking and was eating in the kitchen.
Mr Ward said: "She came into the kitchen. He grabbed her by the throat and pinned her against the door.
"She describes being terrified because he held her in that position for quite a while and she was struggling to breath.
"He let her go and made as if to strangle himself with the cord from her hairdryer.
"He left the house and stayed in a hotel that night."
Simpson, 28, of Holt Street, Hartlepool, admitted assault and intentional strangulation.
His victim said in an impact statement that her anxiety was "always high" around Simpson, adding: "How can a man who tells you that he loves you hurt you all the time?"
Recorder David Brooke sentenced him to 27 months behind bars with a 10-year restraining order.
The court heard Simpson had struggled to adapt to life "outside" and had alcohol issues but wants to find work when he is released.