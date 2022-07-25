Hartlepool thug who has attacked seven police officers is jailed again

Gareth Evans, 45, had to be Tasered to subdue him during the latest case to be brought before court.

One officer said that he was the most violent and uncooperative person he had dealt with in six years, Teesside Crown Court was told.

He smelled of drink and cannabis when he crashed into a wall in Grange Road, Hartlepool, after a officers tried to stop his car when he was driving without lights after midnight on July 20, 2020.

Evans, who had reached speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone, ran off and hid in a garden, said prosecutor Emma Atkinson.

Then on July 28 last year officers found him asleep in the passenger seat of his car.

They tried to put handcuffs on him when he lashed out at them and he had to be Tasered to subdue him.

Evans, who admitted five charges across the two cases, was previously jailed for 24 weeks after pleading guilty to assault four police officers in a separate 2020 incident.

Matthew Bean, mitigating, said that Evans attributed his bad behaviour to his health problems and a head injury, believing that he could lead a decent life if they were overcome.