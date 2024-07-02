Hartlepool town centre road closed following suspected arson attack
Firefighters were called to a suspected town centre suspected arson attack.
Emergency services arrived at the scene on Villiers Street, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, June 30 at 5.49pm following reports that a pipe had been “deliberately set alight”.
Cleveland Police closed the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Three fire engines were in attendance from Billingham and Hartlepool.
"Crews were on protective standby.
"Pipe damaged from it being deliberately set alight.
"Gas board were in attendance as well as the police.
"We left the scene at 19.58.”
The road has since reopened.