Hartlepool town centre road closed following suspected arson attack

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 13:09 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called to a suspected town centre suspected arson attack.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Villiers Street, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, June 30 at 5.49pm following reports that a pipe had been “deliberately set alight”.

Cleveland Police closed the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “Three fire engines were in attendance from Billingham and Hartlepool.

"Crews were on protective standby.

"Pipe damaged from it being deliberately set alight.

"Gas board were in attendance as well as the police.

"We left the scene at 19.58.”

The road has since reopened.