Officers from Hartlepool Borough Council mounted the operations after complaints about the products being sold, sometimes to children – both of which are criminal offences.

Almost 500 vapes, which exceeded the maximum refillable tank size, were seized in the raids.

Ian Harrison, the council’s trading standards and licensing manager, said: “The rapid emergence and increasing popularity of disposable vapes has led to a number of illegal products entering the market.

Hartlepool Borough Council trading standards and licensing manager Ian Harrison with some of the seized vapes.

“Disposable vapes must carry certain safety warnings and must only have a maximum refillable tank size of 2ml. The illegal vapes have a tank which exceeds this limit.”

He said street litter from the vapes’ packaging helped to identify premises where they were sold.

The council has started to use children to carry out test purchases.

Mr Harrison added: “Anyone found to be selling vapes, or any other age restricted products, to children will be prosecuted.”

Claire Robinson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s public health principal, added: “Legal vapes play a part in supporting people to stop smoking.

"However, removing illegal products to protect people from harm is really important, so we welcome the work of the trading standards team in seizing these items.”

Investigations into the vape seizures are ongoing.

