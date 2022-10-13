Hartlepool trading standards officials seize hundreds of illegal vaping products worth over £5,000 in raids
Trading standards officials have seized more than £5,000 worth of illegal vaping products in raids on a number of shops in Hartlepool.
Officers from Hartlepool Borough Council mounted the operations after complaints about the products being sold, sometimes to children – both of which are criminal offences.
Almost 500 vapes, which exceeded the maximum refillable tank size, were seized in the raids.
Ian Harrison, the council’s trading standards and licensing manager, said: “The rapid emergence and increasing popularity of disposable vapes has led to a number of illegal products entering the market.
“Disposable vapes must carry certain safety warnings and must only have a maximum refillable tank size of 2ml. The illegal vapes have a tank which exceeds this limit.”
He said street litter from the vapes’ packaging helped to identify premises where they were sold.
The council has started to use children to carry out test purchases.
Mr Harrison added: “Anyone found to be selling vapes, or any other age restricted products, to children will be prosecuted.”
Claire Robinson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s public health principal, added: “Legal vapes play a part in supporting people to stop smoking.
"However, removing illegal products to protect people from harm is really important, so we welcome the work of the trading standards team in seizing these items.”
Investigations into the vape seizures are ongoing.
The council is appealing for anyone with information regarding the sale of illegal vapes or the supply of vapes to children to call the trading standards team on (01429) 523362.