Hartlepool United midfielder Oliver Finney charged with rape by Cheshire Police
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 25-year-old midfielder has been summonsed to appear in court next month and has been suspended by the club.
It relates to an alleged rape of a woman in Cheshire last year.
Finney joined Hartlepool United in January 2023 from Crewe Alexandra.
Cheshire Police confirmed Finney is due to be appear at Crewe Magistrates Court on November 13 charged with one count of rape.
In a statement put out on Friday, Hartlepool United said: “Hartlepool United have been made aware of a police investigation surrounding a first-team player which has been reported in the press today.
“The allegation dates back to before the player joined Hartlepool United.
“Upon being informed of the allegation and investigation for the first time the club immediately placed the player on suspension pending the investigation outcome.
“The matter is subject to an official process and therefore no further comment will made at this time.”