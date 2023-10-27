Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 25-year-old midfielder has been summonsed to appear in court next month and has been suspended by the club.

It relates to an alleged rape of a woman in Cheshire last year.

Finney joined Hartlepool United in January 2023 from Crewe Alexandra.

Oliver Finney has been suspended by Hartlepool United pending the outcome of the allegation.

Cheshire Police confirmed Finney is due to be appear at Crewe Magistrates Court on November 13 charged with one count of rape.

In a statement put out on Friday, Hartlepool United said: “Hartlepool United have been made aware of a police investigation surrounding a first-team player which has been reported in the press today.

“The allegation dates back to before the player joined Hartlepool United.

“Upon being informed of the allegation and investigation for the first time the club immediately placed the player on suspension pending the investigation outcome.