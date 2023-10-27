News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Hartlepool United midfielder Oliver Finney charged with rape by Cheshire Police

Hartlepool United player Oliver Finney has been charged with an allegation of rape.
By Mark Payne
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 25-year-old midfielder has been summonsed to appear in court next month and has been suspended by the club.

It relates to an alleged rape of a woman in Cheshire last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Finney joined Hartlepool United in January 2023 from Crewe Alexandra.

Oliver Finney has been suspended by Hartlepool United pending the outcome of the allegation.Oliver Finney has been suspended by Hartlepool United pending the outcome of the allegation.
Oliver Finney has been suspended by Hartlepool United pending the outcome of the allegation.
Most Popular

Cheshire Police confirmed Finney is due to be appear at Crewe Magistrates Court on November 13 charged with one count of rape.

In a statement put out on Friday, Hartlepool United said: “Hartlepool United have been made aware of a police investigation surrounding a first-team player which has been reported in the press today.

“The allegation dates back to before the player joined Hartlepool United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Upon being informed of the allegation and investigation for the first time the club immediately placed the player on suspension pending the investigation outcome.

“The matter is subject to an official process and therefore no further comment will made at this time.”