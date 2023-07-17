Edward Johnson, 66, was found guilty of fraud after a trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court by failing to tell the Department of Work and Pensions that he received a monthly occupational pension.

It meant he received £17,979 in Universal Credit that he was not entitled to between May 2018 and August 2021.

Teesside Crown Court heard Johnson failed to declare the pension when he completed forms to apply for Universal Credit in 2018 and again the following year.

Edward Johnson received almost £18,000 in Universal Credit payments he was not entitled to.

Prosecutor Victoria Lamballe said he received the benefit on the basis that he was not working and had no savings or other income.

Johnson maintained he made an honest error but he was found guilty of the offence by the magistrates court.

The crown court heard his wife, who died in 2011, had dealt with financial matters and he struggled afterwards including having to remortgage his home.

Amrit Jandoo, mitigating for Johnson, of Lamberd Road, Hartlepool, said: “The defendant maintains it was an honest mistake but he now accepts the decision of the court.”

The judge, Recorder Lawrence McDonald, said: “The magistrates found that you had been dishonest in that assessment which your counsel tells me you now accept.”

He added: “It did go on for some time.”

Johnson, who had no previous convictions, was made the subject of a 12-month community order with probation supervision for the same period, and given 10 rehabilitation activity days.