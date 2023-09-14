News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool wins government cash to trial hot spot patrols against anti-social behaviour

Two Hartlepool areas are to receive government cash to fund hot spot patrols against anti-social behaviour.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
The town’s Headland and Harbour and Victoria borough council wards are among 15 neighbourhoods across Cleveland to share in the £1m funding.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Steve Turner, who secured the money, said: “I am delighted that the Government has chosen Cleveland to be one of a handful of pilots for this scheme.

“Anti-social behaviour is the biggest issue for most residents in Cleveland and the one which I receive most public feedback on.”

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner has secured government funding for hot spot police patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour in two areas of Hartlepool.Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner has secured government funding for hot spot police patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour in two areas of Hartlepool.
Cleveland one of just 10 pilot areas in England and Wales to trial the patrols until next March.

Areas have been identified by identifying recent and historic incidents of anti-social behaviour in data from the police, fire brigade and local authorities.

Uniformed patrols by street wardens will shortly begin in the two Hartlepool areas and will also operate in the Billingham South and Billingham Central areas of Stockton Borough Council.