Hartlepool woman accused of being in charge of 'dangerously out of control' American Bulldog following child injuries

A Hartlepool woman has appeared before magistrates after she was accused of being in charge of a “dangerously out of control” dog that is alleged to have inflicted “serious injuries” on a child.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Mar 2024, 13:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rozanne Murray, 43, faced the charge, said to involve an American Bulldog, following a reported incident in Hartlepool of April 4 of last year.

Prosecutor Chris Tame told Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, that emergency services were alerted after a 999 call was received at 8.35pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chair of the bench Martin Slimmings told the hearing: “Because of the circumstances surrounding this, we are unable to deal with this in the magistrates court.

Most Popular
Rozanne Murray, of Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8, charged with being in charge of a dog "dangerously out of control" and "causing injury."Rozanne Murray, of Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8, charged with being in charge of a dog "dangerously out of control" and "causing injury."
Rozanne Murray, of Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8, charged with being in charge of a dog "dangerously out of control" and "causing injury."

"It is quite proper that it goes to the crown court.”

Murray, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, has been granted unconditional bail until her appearance at Teesside Crown Court in April for a plea and trial preparation hearing ahead of a potential trial at a later date.