Hartlepool woman accused of being in charge of 'dangerously out of control' American Bulldog following child injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rozanne Murray, 43, faced the charge, said to involve an American Bulldog, following a reported incident in Hartlepool of April 4 of last year.

Prosecutor Chris Tame told Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, that emergency services were alerted after a 999 call was received at 8.35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of the bench Martin Slimmings told the hearing: “Because of the circumstances surrounding this, we are unable to deal with this in the magistrates court.

Rozanne Murray, of Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8, charged with being in charge of a dog "dangerously out of control" and "causing injury."

"It is quite proper that it goes to the crown court.”