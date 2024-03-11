Hartlepool woman accused of being in charge of 'dangerously out of control' American Bulldog following child injuries
Rozanne Murray, 43, faced the charge, said to involve an American Bulldog, following a reported incident in Hartlepool of April 4 of last year.
Prosecutor Chris Tame told Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, that emergency services were alerted after a 999 call was received at 8.35pm.
Chair of the bench Martin Slimmings told the hearing: “Because of the circumstances surrounding this, we are unable to deal with this in the magistrates court.
"It is quite proper that it goes to the crown court.”
Murray, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, has been granted unconditional bail until her appearance at Teesside Crown Court in April for a plea and trial preparation hearing ahead of a potential trial at a later date.