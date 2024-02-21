Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah Graham, who is 46, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, after she admitted committing the three offences towards the end of last year.

Graham, who lives in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to stealing a number of clothes worth £100 from Next, in Anchor Retail Park, Hartlepool, on October 3.

She then pleaded guilty to the attempted theft of a number of coats and other items costing £288.99 from TK Maxx, also in Anchor Retail Park, on November 1.

Sarah Graham pictured leaving Teesside Magistrates Court on February 21.

Graham also admitted assaulting a person at Anchor Retail Park on the same day.

Graham, who was represented in court by Dave Smith, is due to appear before magistrates again in March for the evidence to be heard in full before she is sentenced.