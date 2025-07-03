Hartlepool woman arrested after stolen car collides with second vehicle following police pursuit

A Hartlepool woman has been arrested after the stolen car she was travelling in collided with a second vehicle following a police pursuit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was also one of four people taken to hospital following the crash between a red Hyundai and a white Kia on the A1027 at Billingham on Wednesday, July 2, at 11.10am.

Cleveland Police say the Hyundai had been reported stolen and that the pursuit took place when the vehicle failed to stop for officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After driving over the A19 roundabout, it collided with the Kia.

A Hartlepool woman has been arrested after the stolen car she was travelling in collided with a second vehicle following a police pursuit.

The force said in a statement: “A 20-year-woman, from Hartlepool, was taken to James Cook University Hospital and has since been discharged and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“Two men, aged 20 from Billingham and 24, from Thornaby, were also taken to North Tees General hospital and have since been discharged and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"The 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, failing to stop for police and assaulting an emergency worker.

“All are currently in police custody for questioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man in the Kia was also taken to North Tees General Hospital.”

Officers are appealing for information, dash cam or phone and CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Contact either 101 or via the force website at www.cleveland.police.uk/, quoting reference number 121883.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.