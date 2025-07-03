Hartlepool woman arrested after stolen car collides with second vehicle following police pursuit
She was also one of four people taken to hospital following the crash between a red Hyundai and a white Kia on the A1027 at Billingham on Wednesday, July 2, at 11.10am.
Cleveland Police say the Hyundai had been reported stolen and that the pursuit took place when the vehicle failed to stop for officers.
After driving over the A19 roundabout, it collided with the Kia.
The force said in a statement: “A 20-year-woman, from Hartlepool, was taken to James Cook University Hospital and has since been discharged and arrested on suspicion of burglary.
“Two men, aged 20 from Billingham and 24, from Thornaby, were also taken to North Tees General hospital and have since been discharged and arrested on suspicion of burglary.
"The 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, failing to stop for police and assaulting an emergency worker.
“All are currently in police custody for questioning.
“A man in the Kia was also taken to North Tees General Hospital.”
Officers are appealing for information, dash cam or phone and CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
Contact either 101 or via the force website at www.cleveland.police.uk/, quoting reference number 121883.