Hartlepool woman banned from driving after she is caught speeding

A woman has been banned from driving after she was caught speeding.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Lindsey Ashman, 38, of Hart Moor Cottages, Hart, was disqualified for six months “due to repeat offending” after she received four points on her licence when she was convicted of breaking the 40 miles per hour limit on the A179 Hart Road on April 22 of last year.