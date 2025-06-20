Hartlepool woman banned from driving after she is caught speeding

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
A woman has been banned from driving after she was caught speeding.

Lindsey Ashman, 38, of Hart Moor Cottages, Hart, was disqualified for six months “due to repeat offending” after she received four points on her licence when she was convicted of breaking the 40 miles per hour limit on the A179 Hart Road on April 22 of last year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court also ordered her to pay a £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

The £706 balance must be paid by June 26.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
