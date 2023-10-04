Hartlepool woman caught with cocaine also assaulted two police officers

News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A railway trespasser caught with cocaine also assaulted two police officers.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:01 BST
Georgia Schofield, 25, must pay the officers £100 each in compensation after she pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to the attacks.

The Middlesbrough court heard how Schofield trespassed on the Sunderland to Hartlepool line at Powlett Road, in Hartlepool, on July 17.

She was also found to be in possession of class A cocaine.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REIDThe Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID
After she was taken to Middlesbrough Police Station, she assaulted the two officers – one male and one female – on the same date.

Schofield, of Fieldfare Road, Hartlepool, was also ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and told to pay the £399 sum within 14 days after admitting the four offences.

She was also ordered to complete an 18-month community order.

Its terms include a requirement to be monitored for 90 days while she abstains from alcohol.

The court also ordered the destruction of the cocaine.