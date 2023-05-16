Among the accusations facing 27-year-old Lydia Hutchinson are that she robbed an elderly man of an unknown amount of cash in Hartlepool and robbed a woman of £70 at Tesco Express, in the town’s Catcote Road.

She is additionally charged with unlawfully threatening a woman with a knife, assaulting her by beating and unlawfully possessing a knife in a public place.

These three alleged offences are also said to have taken place at Tesco Express on May 11.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Hutchinson faced two other charges when she appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Saturday, May 13.

She is accused of attempting to rob a female of her earrings in town and of committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against another female.

