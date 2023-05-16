Hartlepool woman charged with committing robbery, assault and knife offences
A woman has been remanded in custody after she was charged with committing a host of offences on the same day.
Among the accusations facing 27-year-old Lydia Hutchinson are that she robbed an elderly man of an unknown amount of cash in Hartlepool and robbed a woman of £70 at Tesco Express, in the town’s Catcote Road.
She is additionally charged with unlawfully threatening a woman with a knife, assaulting her by beating and unlawfully possessing a knife in a public place.
These three alleged offences are also said to have taken place at Tesco Express on May 11.
Hutchinson faced two other charges when she appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Saturday, May 13.
She is accused of attempting to rob a female of her earrings in town and of committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against another female.
Hutchinson, of High Street, Greatham, was remanded in custody until Monday, June 12, when the case will be heard at Teesside Crown Court.