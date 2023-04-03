News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool woman charged with handbag robbery

A woman is due in court today after she was charged with robbing another woman of her handbag.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 09:49 BST

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday: “A 39-year-old woman has been charged with robbery and will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today, Monday, 3rd April, following an incident in Hartlepool on Saturday, 2nd April, when a 58-year-old woman had her handbag stolen.”

The Hartlepool case will be heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID
The Hartlepool case will be heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID