Hartlepool woman charged with handbag robbery
A woman is due in court today after she was charged with robbing another woman of her handbag.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 09:49 BST
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Monday: “A 39-year-old woman has been charged with robbery and will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today, Monday, 3rd April, following an incident in Hartlepool on Saturday, 2nd April, when a 58-year-old woman had her handbag stolen.”