Hartlepool woman complains at Cleveland Police's failure to question peeping Tom suspect who filmed her after getting out of bath

A Hartlepool woman has made a complaint after police failed to speak to a peeping Tom suspect more than two weeks after she reported it.

By Mark Payne
Published 7th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST

The woman was left shaking after she spotted someone apparently filming her on a mobile phone through her window just after she got out of the bath. She reported it straight away to police.

But, more than a fortnight later, the force has failed to make contact with the suspect.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said of the incident: “I was at home on my own and had just come out of the bath.

Hartlepool Police Station.Hartlepool Police Station.
“I was shaking and so upset. The police didn’t come out that night and rang me the following day.

"Every time I ring up, they say the investigating officer is off duty. I just think it’s absolutely disgusting how the police have treat me. I just feel really let down by the system.”

The woman now fears that valuable evidence may have been lost and has moved home. She has also contacted Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and complained to the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner over the force’s handling of the incident.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of voyeurism on Thursday, March 16.

“The report was logged and assigned to an officer who has spoken with the victim over the phone.

"He has also made two attempts to locate the suspect but, on both occasions, he has not been available to speak to him. Officers take reports of voyeurism extremely seriously and officers continue to make attempts to speak with the suspect as a matter of urgency.”

