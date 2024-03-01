News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool woman is hundreds of pounds out of pocket after she was taken to Teesside Magistrates' Court for failing to clear up dog dirt

A woman convicted of failing to remove dog dirt from a back lane near her home is now hundreds of pounds out of pocket.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:08 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 16:02 GMT
Adrianne Groom, 21, of Jackson Street, off Oxford Road, in Hartlepool, was taken to court after she was accused of failing “without reasonable excuse” to remove faeces left on a rear alley after her dog had defecated.

She was charged under section 67 and 68 of the Anti Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act of 2014.

Groom, who did not appear at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Magistrates’ Court for the hearing at the end of last month, was found guilty of the offence in her absence and was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £120 prosecution courts.

The £448 total must be paid by March 22.

Hartlepool Borough Council took the case to court after the offence was committed on July 5 of last year.