Hartlepool woman jailed after attack was filmed and shared on social media

The judge said that Gemma Swift's victim in a flat in Hartlepool was humiliated and left scared to leave her home after the footage was shared on Snapchat.

Thirty-eight-year-old Swift had six previous convictions for assault and eight for being drunk and disorderly.

The footage was shown at Teesside Crown Court in which she punched, kicked and dragged the woman about by the hair – leaving her bloodied and with torn clothing.

Hartlepool attacker Gemma Swift has been jailed.

The pair had chatted earlier and went to various addresses on the night of October 9, 2020, ending up at a flat in Everett Street, Hartlepool, said prosecutor Emma Atkinson.

Swift told her that there was £24 on the mantelpiece to buy drink with before she asked her for money to add to it.

When the woman said she could not afford it, Swift grabbed her handbag and took out some cigarettes, saying: "Here's the money."

Other joined in as she was pushed and pulled, punched and kicked and Swift dragged her across the floor by her hair.

The woman was left cowering and bleeding on a sofa.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, having watched the footage, said: "Having seen it it must have been terrifying for her.

The victim had a fractured eye socket and bruising to her chest and arm and leg.

The woman said in a victim impact statement that now she does not like to leave her house, she needs to have somebody with her and suffers flashbacks.

She said that she was humiliated because the video was shown on social media and she thought at one stage that she was going to die.

When Swift was arrested, she refused to let officers enter her home and she assaulted two of them.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation that it was clear that she had mental health issues.

Swift, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 52 months after she pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, theft of cash, and assaults on two police officers.