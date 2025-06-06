Hartlepool woman Sharon Mincher is jailed after 'continuously' pestering man for money
A woman who “continuously” pestered a man for money at his town home has been jailed.
Sharon Mincher was told that her offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Mincher, 54, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, caused her victim “serious alarm or distress” after she “continuously attended his home address and pestered him for money” between January and March.
She was convicted of stalking after denying the offence and jailed for 26 weeks.
Mincher must also pay £650 costs.