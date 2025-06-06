A woman who “continuously” pestered a man for money at his town home has been jailed.

Sharon Mincher was told that her offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Mincher, 54, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, caused her victim “serious alarm or distress” after she “continuously attended his home address and pestered him for money” between January and March.

She was convicted of stalking after denying the offence and jailed for 26 weeks.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Mincher must also pay £650 costs.

