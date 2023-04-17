Hartlepool woman who got behind the wheel after taking cocaine banned from driving

A court heard Stacey Everett, 29, was caught with three different types of drugs in her system after driving off from a Hartlepool pub on December 12 last year.

Police were on mobile patrol when they received information that Everett, appearing intoxicated, had entered the Causeway Pub and shouted at a male, understood to be her ex partner.

She then drove off from the pub.

Everett admitted three counts of drug driving at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday (April 14).

Michael Lawson, prosecuting, said the passenger in the car was allegedly a child and that three separate drugs, including cocaine and traces of cannabis, were later found in Everett’s system.

She was outside her address when officers arrived.

Brett Wildridge, mitigating, said she has “vehemently” denied that a child was in the front seat of the car.

"There is no person that has actually witnessed that the passenger was a child that has given a statement,” Mr Wildridge said.

He also stated the drugs in Everett’s system were two as one of them is similar to cocaine.

Everett, of Jutland Road, was given a 12-month driving ban.