Hartlepool woman's plea to find stolen chickens after family allotment is raided
Bethany Swanson has been left devastated by the theft of seven of her chickens from Summerhill allotments, in Summerhill Lane, Hartlepool.
Thieves are believed to have broken a lock on the site’s outer gates before smashing their way into the family’s shed.
Bethany, 26, from the Burn Valley area of town, suspects that one explanation for the theft is that “they have been stolen to order”.
She added: “I just want them back home. They are like family to me.
"I see them every day and now they are missing.”
Bethany, who is a new mum to three-month-old daughter Aria-Rose Breckon, rears chickens at Summerhill with her dad, Walter Swanson, 62, who has had the plot for 40 years.
The incident is thought to have happened between 8pm on Tuesday, April 16, and the early hours of Wednesday, April 17.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police received an online report of the theft of some chickens from inside an allotment building at Summerhill.
"The owner reported that someone had smashed their way into the building and taken the birds.
“Scene of crime officers were tasked to attend and other enquiries are underway.
"We would appeal for anyone with information or any footage to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 070627.
“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.