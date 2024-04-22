Hartlepool woman's plea to find stolen chickens after family allotment is raided

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bethany Swanson has been left devastated by the theft of seven of her chickens from Summerhill allotments, in Summerhill Lane, Hartlepool.

Thieves are believed to have broken a lock on the site’s outer gates before smashing their way into the family’s shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany, 26, from the Burn Valley area of town, suspects that one explanation for the theft is that “they have been stolen to order”.

Bethany Swanson with some of the her missing chickens.

She added: “I just want them back home. They are like family to me.

"I see them every day and now they are missing.”

Bethany, who is a new mum to three-month-old daughter Aria-Rose Breckon, rears chickens at Summerhill with her dad, Walter Swanson, 62, who has had the plot for 40 years.

The incident is thought to have happened between 8pm on Tuesday, April 16, and the early hours of Wednesday, April 17.

Some of Bethany Swanson's missing chickens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police received an online report of the theft of some chickens from inside an allotment building at Summerhill.

"The owner reported that someone had smashed their way into the building and taken the birds.

“Scene of crime officers were tasked to attend and other enquiries are underway.

"We would appeal for anyone with information or any footage to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 070627.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.