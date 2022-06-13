Lauren London, 28, of Inverness Road, Hartlepool, was sold a ticket by Northern Trains to travel between Heworth and Hartlepool.

She was then sent a letter requesting an additional £3.20p after continuing her October 17 journey to Seaton Carew.

Both this and a subsequent fixed penalty remained unpaid and the case was taken to Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Hartlepool Railway Station. Picture by FRANK REID

London was ordered to pay the £3.20p fare, £150 costs, a £183 fine and a £34 victim surcharge.

The £370.20p total must be paid by the end of the month.

In two similar Northern Trains cases, William Smith, 31, of Hamilton Street, Horden, must pay £375 for dodging an £8.90p fare between Heworth and Horden on December 29.

Christopher Stevenson, 34, of Dodds Close, Wheatley Hill, must pay £398.8p after failing to pay a £22.80p fare between Carlisle and Horden on December 3.