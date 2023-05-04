Hartlepool women hundreds of pounds out of pocket after dropping cigarette end and burger wrapper

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Carol Bailey, 44, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, “threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter”, namely a cigarette end, “and left it in Cameron Road” on September 17 of last year.

The Middlesbrough court was also told how Katie Evans, 23, of Thornton Street, Hartlepool, “threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter”, namely a burger wrapper, “and left it in York Road” on December 19 of last year.

Their actions were found to be in breach of section 87 of the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Neither defendant appeared in court and both were ordered in their absence to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Both £408 totals must be paid by May 26.

