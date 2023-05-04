News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
5 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
8 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
10 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
13 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Hartlepool women hundreds of pounds out of pocket after dropping cigarette end and burger wrapper

Two women are each hundreds of pounds out of pocket after they were convicted of discarding a cigarette end and burger wrapper in separate incidents.

By Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 00:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 01:04 BST

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Carol Bailey, 44, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, “threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter”, namely a cigarette end, “and left it in Cameron Road” on September 17 of last year.

The Middlesbrough court was also told how Katie Evans, 23, of Thornton Street, Hartlepool, “threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter”, namely a burger wrapper, “and left it in York Road” on December 19 of last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their actions were found to be in breach of section 87 of the 1990 Environmental Protection Act.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
Most Popular

Neither defendant appeared in court and both were ordered in their absence to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Both £408 totals must be paid by May 26.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cases were taken to court by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Read More
Peterlee man who kicked his terrified dog across the street given animal ban