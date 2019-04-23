Hartlepool women plead not guilty to assault and weapons charges

Two women have pleaded not guilty to assaulting another woman and not guilty to possessing weapons.

Dawn Marsden and Daryn Hull are alleged to have wounded their victim with intent to do her grievous bodily harm in Hartlepool on March 20.

Hull, 49, of Catcote Road, Hartlepool, is also charged with possessing a glass jar as an offensive weapon.

Marsden, 39, of Findlay Grove, Hartlepool, is also charged with possessing a chair leg as an offensive weapon.

The women pleaded not guilty to all charges during a short hearing at Teesside Crown Court.

Judge Peter Armstrong set a trial date of August 5.

Marsden and Hull were bailed to return to court to stand trial.