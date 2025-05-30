Hartlepool XL bully-type dog faces destruction after Cleveland Police secure court ruling

An XL bully-type dog faces being destroyed after a court ruling.

Roxanne Flouty, of Hartlepool, opposed the Cleveland Police application for a destruction order against the dog, which is named Rocko, when the case was heard at Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

But justices granted the order under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 unless Ms Flouty, who is 38 and from Iber Grove, obtains exemption by registering Rocko with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) within the next two months.

The terms of any Defra exemption include ensuring that the dog is neutered, microchipped and is covered by third-party insurance.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Ms Flouty was warned: “If you fail to comply with the requirements set out within this order you may be prosecuted and the dog may be destroyed.”

In the meantime, Rocko must be securely fitted with a muzzle, which must be worn in a public place, and cannot be abandoned or allowed to stray.

