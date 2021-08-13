Hartlepool yob jailed after attacking police officers
A yob who attacked two police officers on the same day has been jailed.
Daniel Kenneth Ianson-Smith, who is from Hartlepool, was locked up after failing to “express willingness” to comply with the requirements of a proposed community order.
Magistrates also heard that he has a “flagrant disregard” for court orders.
Ianson-Smith, 38, who lives in the town’s Church Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting two male officers in Middlesbrough on October 4 last year.
He also admitted four counts of failing to surrender to custody over a five-month period since the attacks.
After receiving credit for his guilty pleas, he was jailed for a total of 12 weeks at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
The jail term included two week behind bars after was convicted in his absence at an earlier hearing of stealing £160 of goods from a Boots store in town on October 19 last year.
Ianson-Smith must also pay a £128 victim surcharge and £250 in prosecution costs by the end of this November.