Daniel Kenneth Ianson-Smith, who is from Hartlepool, was locked up after failing to “express willingness” to comply with the requirements of a proposed community order.

Magistrates also heard that he has a “flagrant disregard” for court orders.

Ianson-Smith, 38, who lives in the town’s Church Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting two male officers in Middlesbrough on October 4 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

He also admitted four counts of failing to surrender to custody over a five-month period since the attacks.

After receiving credit for his guilty pleas, he was jailed for a total of 12 weeks at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The jail term included two week behind bars after was convicted in his absence at an earlier hearing of stealing £160 of goods from a Boots store in town on October 19 last year.

Ianson-Smith must also pay a £128 victim surcharge and £250 in prosecution costs by the end of this November.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.